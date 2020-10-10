Zacks: Brokerages Expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $0.98. Preferred Bank posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 31.17%.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 39.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 78.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 42.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFBC stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $34.38. 46,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,007. The stock has a market cap of $517.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.39. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

