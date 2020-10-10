Zealium (NZL) Price Reaches $0.0007

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. Zealium has a market capitalization of $10,028.57 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zealium has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001299 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 15,705,091 coins and its circulating supply is 14,705,091 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.