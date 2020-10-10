ZelCash Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002071 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

