ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.17. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 198,420 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

About ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing and marketing natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The company provides its natural bioactive ingredients to animal, human and dietary supplement, and medical food manufacturers; and intends to license its bioactive molecules as lead compounds or templates for synthetic variants intended for therapeutic applications.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.