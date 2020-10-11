-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.34). Franklin Covey posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 141.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $37.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.88 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

FC stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.65 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 106.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

