$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kinross Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Kinross Gold reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kinross Gold.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

KGC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

NYSE KGC opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.02. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Titus Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

