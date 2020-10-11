$0.25 EPS Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.13. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $146.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.42 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%.

SBLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. DNB Markets upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $685.02 million, a PE ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,104,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,688,000 after purchasing an additional 231,975 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

