$0.30 EPS Expected for MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. MGIC Investment posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MGIC Investment.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.92 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 42.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.97.

Shares of MTG opened at $10.51 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02.

In other news, Director Michael E. Lehman bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 91.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,664,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,429,000 after buying an additional 10,320,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,702,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1,962.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,059,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,981 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 4,994.6% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,273,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,649 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 181.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,704,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGIC Investment (MTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.