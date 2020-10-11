-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06.

MGTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $7.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $363.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

