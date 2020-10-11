-$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will announce ($0.80) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.87). AVROBIO reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($3.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AVROBIO.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AVROBIO from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

AVRO opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a market cap of $551.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.69. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $29.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AVROBIO in the second quarter worth about $479,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 58.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 20.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 30,252 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 30.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.