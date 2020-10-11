-$1.01 EPS Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Zogenix posted earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.78) to ($1.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZGNX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Zogenix in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 2,196.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 47.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $57.22.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

