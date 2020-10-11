28,096 Shares in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Acquired by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in State Street by 46.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 30.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 205.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 158.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $66.43. 2,859,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,330. State Street Corp has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

