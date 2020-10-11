39,734 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Acquired by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,734 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,000. Xilinx makes up approximately 1.9% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,292 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 74.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $14.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,073,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,955. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $123.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,192 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $115,743.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,406 shares of company stock valued at $878,325. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.10.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

