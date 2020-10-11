3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

3D Systems stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $91,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in 3D Systems by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,161,314 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 727,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 125,617 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,601,385 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 367,141 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in 3D Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,097 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,147 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 101,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

