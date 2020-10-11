9,235 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,905,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 41,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Amgen by 39.6% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.38.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.70. 4,182,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.35. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $138.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

