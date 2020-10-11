Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acerinox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Acerinox stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.02. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acerinox had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acerinox will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

