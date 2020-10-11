Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 293,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,052,000 after buying an additional 158,934 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 65,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $6,418,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.98. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $143.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

