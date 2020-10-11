Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.21.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFYA. BidaskClub raised Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.90 to $30.20 in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Afya in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Afya in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Afya by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,593,000 after acquiring an additional 179,749 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Afya by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,854,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,916,000 after buying an additional 528,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 72,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Afya by 16.2% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 816,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,131,000 after buying an additional 113,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Afya by 3,828.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 84,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 82,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Afya stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $25.91. 140,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,651. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.62. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.78 million. Afya had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 26.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

