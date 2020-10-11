Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Clarius Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 9.3% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $72,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 88.8% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $691,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Amazon.com by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 59,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $115,833,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,593,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $3,928,322.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,068,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $96.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,286.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,907,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,646.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,203.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,751.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,800.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,439.10.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

