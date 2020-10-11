American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 75.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $89.82. 2,734,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,861. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

