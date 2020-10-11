Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.38.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,182,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $138.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.91 and its 200-day moving average is $236.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

