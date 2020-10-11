Analysts Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.37 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

CVCY opened at $13.46 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $168.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Patrick A. Luis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Musson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $60,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,456 shares of company stock valued at $224,450. Insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 90,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

