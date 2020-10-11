Analysts Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.04). LivePerson reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPSN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $132,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 5,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $305,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,098 shares of company stock worth $3,302,518. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 32.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.13. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

