Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). Aptinyx reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 49.15% and a negative net margin of 1,764.55%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Friday, August 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aptinyx by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $574,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 46.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $3.90 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.21.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.