Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.30% of Arrow Financial worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 35.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 53.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

AROW traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.19. 14,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,218. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Arrow Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $420.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $82,230.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 194,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,843.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Arrow Financial Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.