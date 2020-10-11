Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.81 Million Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 125.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.54% of H&E Equipment Services worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HEES. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth about $379,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,772,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

HEES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&E Equipment Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

H&E Equipment Services stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. The company had a trading volume of 290,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,301. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $821.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.41.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.08 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

