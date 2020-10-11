Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) to report ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athenex’s earnings. Athenex reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 82.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATNX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Athenex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,139,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,230,339.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,030,941 shares of company stock valued at $22,394,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Athenex in the first quarter worth $1,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,109,000 after buying an additional 20,756 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 111.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26,494 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 296.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the period. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.87. Athenex has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

