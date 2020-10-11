ATN Achieves Market Capitalization of $806,268.40 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One ATN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, BigONE, Hotbit and RightBTC. ATN has a total market capitalization of $806,268.40 and approximately $12,135.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATN’s official website is atn.io.

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, BigONE, Hotbit and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

