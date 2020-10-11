AU Min Africa PTY (OTCMKTS:GRYEF) and Waste Connections (OTCMKTS:WCN) Head to Head Survey

AU Min Africa PTY (OTCMKTS:GRYEF) and Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

AU Min Africa PTY has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waste Connections has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AU Min Africa PTY and Waste Connections’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Min Africa PTY N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Waste Connections $5.39 billion 5.06 $566.84 million $2.72 38.15

Waste Connections has higher revenue and earnings than AU Min Africa PTY.

Profitability

This table compares AU Min Africa PTY and Waste Connections’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Min Africa PTY N/A N/A N/A Waste Connections 3.83% 10.44% 5.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Waste Connections shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of AU Min Africa PTY shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Waste Connections shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AU Min Africa PTY and Waste Connections, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Min Africa PTY 0 0 0 0 N/A Waste Connections 0 2 11 1 2.93

Waste Connections has a consensus target price of $108.92, suggesting a potential upside of 4.98%. Given Waste Connections’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waste Connections is more favorable than AU Min Africa PTY.

Summary

Waste Connections beats AU Min Africa PTY on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AU Min Africa PTY

AU Min Africa PTY, LTD. provides mining, exploration, development, processing, refining, and production services for precious metals, precious gems, and other minerals in South Africa and internationally. It offers its services in the areas of gold, silver, platinum (unrefined and refined), copper, diamond, amethyst, emerald, tsavorite, ruby, and palladium. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc. provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals. The company also owns and operates transfer stations that receive compact and load waste to be transported to landfills or treatment facilities through truck, rail, or barge; and intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest through a network of intermodal facilities. In addition, it provides E&P waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services for waste resulting from oil and natural gas exploration and production activity, such as drilling fluids, drill cuttings, completion fluids, and flowback water; production wastes and produced water during a well's operating life; contaminated soils that require treatment during site reclamation; and substances that require clean-up after a spill, reserve pit clean-up, or pipeline rupture. Further, the company offers container and chassis sales and leasing services to its customers. As of December 31, 2018, it owned or operated a network of 279 solid waste collection operations; 113 transfer stations; 56 municipal solid waste (MSW) landfills; 11 E&P waste landfills; 14 non-MSW landfills; 64 recycling operations; 4 intermodal operations; 22 E&P liquid waste injection wells; and 19 E&P waste treatment and oil recovery facilities. It also operated additional 49 transfer stations, 12 MSW landfills, and 2 intermodal operations. Waste Connections, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Vaughan, Canada.

