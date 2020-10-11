Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Holdings Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $224,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 79.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.60. The stock had a trading volume of 180,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,210. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $17.38 and a 1 year high of $109.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 2.80.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.