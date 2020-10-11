Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 27,794 Shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,794 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 32,692 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 413,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 264,676 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 548,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 38,980 shares in the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

In related news, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 47,150 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $467,256.50. Also, CEO Robert Hamwee bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $297,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

NMFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised New Mountain Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, National Securities lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. New Mountain Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Shares of NMFC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. 260,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,095. The company has a market cap of $952.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 17.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $65.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.