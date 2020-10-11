Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 32,152 Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,152 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 69.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities raised Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

BSIG traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.65. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 110.07%. The company had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

