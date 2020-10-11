Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 33,586 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,586 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.50% of Macatawa Bank worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 126.4% during the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 215,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 120,077 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 9.9% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 79,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 41.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 63,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Macatawa Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ MCBC traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.33. 23,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,243. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Macatawa Bank Co. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 13.77%.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

