Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.72% of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 122.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 63.0% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $337,000.

Shares of COMT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.20. 24,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,959. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $33.34.

