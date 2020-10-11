Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 51,139 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 27,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $251,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,559.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $141,048.00. Insiders have sold 20,194 shares of company stock worth $773,794 in the last ninety days. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SFBS stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 79,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,279. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $90.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on SFBS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

