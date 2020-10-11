Bank of America Corp DE Buys 15,044 Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,044 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after buying an additional 57,257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 27,593 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the period.

USMC traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,358. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $34.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37.

