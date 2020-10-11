Bank of America Corp DE Buys 22,142 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,142 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,101.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 294.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $23.78. 237,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $786.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.83 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.34%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

