Bank of America Corp DE Buys 29,812 Shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 139.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,812 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Overstock.com worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 12.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 57.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 65.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

In related news, insider Krista Jean Mathews sold 860 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $107,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,861.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,764 shares of company stock worth $1,456,682. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OSTK traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.23. 2,676,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,379,960. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -70.53 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70. Overstock.com Inc has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue was up 109.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Overstock.com Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.