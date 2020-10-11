Bank of America Corp DE Buys 33,702 Shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd in the first quarter valued at about $483,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,542,000.

NYSE FDEU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 23,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,508. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

