Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86,982 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Renewable Energy Group worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on REGI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Shares of REGI traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.27. 1,152,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,843. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $63.78.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.