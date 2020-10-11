Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.73% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 70.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.13. 5,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,749. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $78.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.98.

