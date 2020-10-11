Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,646,000 after purchasing an additional 34,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 523.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 135,821 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAFT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.33. 53,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.97. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.45 and a 1 year high of $101.74.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.35). Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $207.77 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.93 per share, with a total value of $135,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.18 per share, with a total value of $70,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $277,620 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

