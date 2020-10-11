Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,302 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venrock Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,128,765,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,029,000 after buying an additional 3,012,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,210,000 after buying an additional 5,795,087 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,100,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,365,000 after buying an additional 1,429,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,523,000 after buying an additional 2,058,554 shares in the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NET has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.35. 5,628,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,057. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78. Cloudflare Inc has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $1,737,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick J. Kerins sold 15,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $568,090.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 325,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,320,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,702,130 shares of company stock worth $105,922,962. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

