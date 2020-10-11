Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,434,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 255.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 22.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $48,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $34,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 600,956 shares of company stock worth $48,078,883 over the last 90 days. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $77.96. 102,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.04. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.84.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

