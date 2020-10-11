Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.20% of Standex International worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Standex International in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 719,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,425,000 after purchasing an additional 185,192 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Standex International by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Standex International by 21.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 80,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.65. 29,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,266. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.29 million, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.86. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $81.69.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Standex International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Standex International from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Standex International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $70,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $957,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

