Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.32 Million Position in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.22% of Triumph Bancorp worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,082,000 after purchasing an additional 213,753 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 16,798 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,539. The company has a market capitalization of $976.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.23. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TBK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

