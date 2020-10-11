Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.33 Million Stake in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 96.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,673 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of International Bancshares worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $4,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,304,291.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

IBOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded International Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 114,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,927. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. International Bancshares Corp has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $44.00.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 28.72%.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

