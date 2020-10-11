Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Lazard by 2,307.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lazard by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank bought a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Lazard stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,215. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.68. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $572.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 64,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $2,049,969.87. Following the sale, the president now owns 250,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,861.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 80,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $2,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,552 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

