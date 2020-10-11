Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.27% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 76,614 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 689,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,357,000 after acquiring an additional 36,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the second quarter worth $2,237,000.

NYSEARCA FCOM traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $39.45. The stock had a trading volume of 57,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,475. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $42.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.