Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.21% of Gladstone Commercial worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of GOOD stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.53. 143,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,376. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $596.90 million, a P/E ratio of -62.60 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.